Ne-Yo is backtracking.

In an Instagram Story post on Monday, the artist took back the apology posted to his Twitter account over comments he made about trans children in a recent interview.

“I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” the father of seven had said, speaking with VladTV. “If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?”

He continued, “Like, when did it become a good idea to let a five-year-old, a six-year-old, a 12-year-old, make a life-changing decision? When did that happen? Like, I don’t understand that.”

The comments sparked criticism from many online, prompting an apology that was posted to Ne-Yo’s Twitter account.

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

However, in his Instagram Story video on Monday, Ne-Yo implied that the apology had been penned by his publicist, captioning the new video, “From the horse’s mouth.”

“First and foremost, I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter,” he said.

“I’m a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls. That’s my reality. If my opinion offended somebody then yeah sure I apologize because that wasn’t my intention isn’t to offend anybody,” Ne-Yo continued. “However, I am entitled to feel how I feel. I have no beef with the LGBTQIA+ community whatsoever. Do what you want to do with your kids.”