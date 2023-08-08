Are you ready for it?

The time is almost here for Swifties to purchase official tickets to Taylor Swift’s Canadian leg of the Eras Tour after months of waiting. With that being said, tickets for her Toronto concerts — which will all take place at the Rogers Centre in November 2024 — are expected to be in extremely high demand, given the six dates she’s performing; the most shows she’s ever performed consecutively in the 6ix. ET Canada has put together a guide on everything Swifties need to know before purchasing tickets on Wednesday, August 9 when they’re officially released on Ticketmaster.

On-Sale Ticket Dates

For fans who’ve pre-registered as verified Taylor Swift fans on Ticketmaster, they’ll be able to purchase both regular and VIP tickets as early as August 9 at 11 a.m. when the sale begins. There’s a good chance that every show will have its own unique date and time for pre-sale to help handle the volume. One day prior — on Tuesday, August 8 — selected verified fans will receive an email from Ticketmaster with a unique pre-sale access code and next steps on how to buy tickets for the preferred dates that they were required to choose upon registration. When fans registered for the pre-sale, they were prompted to choose two preferred dates out of the six shows — November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 in 2024.

Pre-Sale Registration

Fans are no longer able to register as verified fans on Ticketmaster for the Eras Tour Toronto dates, however if you are a member of the RBC Avion Rewards program, there’s still time to register. RBC is an official sponsor of the Toronto Eras Tour shows and is giving Avion Rewards members the chance to register to buy tickets until August 8 via Ticketmaster.

For those who missed the verified fan pre-sale — which ended on August 5 — and are not an Avion Rewards member, the only available option is to purchase resale tickets when they become available in the secondary market. Based on ticket sales for other tour stops, resale ticket prices are expected to sky-rocket upwards $800, with some tickets selling for $10,000.

How To Purchase Tickets Through RBC

Selected members of the bank’s Avion Rewards program will be contacted by Ticketmaster by August 15 for the chance to purchase a maximum of four of their allocated tickets when they go on sale August 16 at 11 a.m.

How To Purchase Tickets As A Verified Fan

Verified fans will also be able to purchase a max of four tickets for their preferred concert dates. However, fans should be prepared to potentially be disappointed as not everyone who registered as a verified fan will receive a pre-sale code due to the exceptionally high demand, which is expected to exceed the available supply.

Here are some important things to note before buying tickets.

Log into your Ticketmaster account before the sale begins at 11 a.m and join the waiting room at least 30 minutes beforehand, which is when it opens. Once the sale begins, you’ll be automatically redirected to purchase tickets.

Log into your account on only one device and only have one browser open. Do not have multiple tabs open for the same Ticketmaster account because your page will keep refreshing and you’ll be put back into the queue over and over again, preventing you from purchasing tickets sooner.

Make sure you are logged into your email and have your phone nearby as a verification code will likely be sent to you once you’ve submitted your billing/credit card information as a security measure to make sure someone isn’t stealing your card.

Pre-save your credit card information to your Ticketmaster account for a faster checkout.

Be connected to the strongest Wi-Fi/ make sure your data is strong.

Ticket Prices

The cost of tickets will likely be revealed on August 8 when pre-sale codes are distributed. Fans should expect to pay up to $500+ based on prices from other Eras Tour shows.

Good luck Swifties! Let the games begin.