Go inside (arguably) the divorce of the century,

On Monday, the Max streaming service dropped the new two-part documentary “Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce” about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s big split.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says Ex Kanye West Told Her To Burn His Things As Divorce Is Finalized On ‘The Kardashians’

The U.S. streamer released a trailer for the documentary, which is structured to reveal both sides of the divorce, with one episode focusing on West and the other on Kardashian.

Two sides. One divorce. Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce is now streaming on Max. pic.twitter.com/heLi8DdxPU — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 7, 2023

“It was the biggest news story on the planet,” says one of the talking heads in the trailer, which follows the “two-year legal battle” over the end of the couple’s marriage.

Kardashian and West began dating in 2012, and later that year announced they were pregnant with their first child.

In October 2013, they got engaged, and they tied the knot at a ceremony in Florence, Italy in May 2014.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Admits She ‘Jumped’ Into Pete Davidson Relationship To ‘Run’ From Kanye West

The couple welcomed three more children during their marriage, and in early 2021, news broke that they were splitting up.

The divorce came after years of increasingly erratic behaviour on West’s part, which continued afterward, including the rapper publicly slamming her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

After months of legal battles, Kardashian and West’s divorce was finalized in May 2022, and arrived at a settlement in November that year.