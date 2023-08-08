Riley Keough is opening up about her relationship with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

It was reported last week that Keough had officially been named the sole trustee of the Graceland estate of her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, after a legal battle with Priscilla.

Reflecting on how things are with her grandmother now, Keough told Vanity Fair of the lawsuit, “When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives.

“Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated. We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.”

She confirmed, “Clarity has been had.”

Keough said of whether she has a good relationship with her grandma now, “Things with Grandma will be happy. They’ve never not been happy.

“I’m trying to think of a way to answer it that’s not a 20-minute conversation.”

She added after a long pause, “There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was. She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. It’s very important to her.

“He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma.”

Keough continued, “I don’t know why she wouldn’t be buried at Graceland.

“I don’t understand what the drama in the news was about. Yeah. If she wants to be, of course. Sharing Graceland with the world was her idea from the start.

“I always had positive and beautiful memories and association with Graceland. Now, a lot of my family’s buried there, so it’s a place of great sadness at this point in my life.”

One of the people buried at Graceland is Keough’s younger brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who tragically died by suicide on July 12, 2020 at age 27.

“He, in a lot of ways, felt like my twin,” Keough told the mag. “We were very connected and very similar. He was much quicker and wittier and a little smarter than me.

“He was a very special soul.”

Keough moved in with her mother for six months after her brother’s death, recalling, “After that, I would still sleep at her house like two or three times a week. She wanted us there. If it was up to her, I would have lived there full-time.”

Lisa Marie Presley passed away at age 54 on January 12, 2023.

Keough last saw her mom at a party for the 2022 movie “Elvis” a day after the Golden Globes earlier this year.

“We had dinner,” she said. “That was the last time I saw her. I remember thinking about how beautiful she looked, and that was my strongest memory of the dinner.”

Keough shared, “I have been through a great deal of pain and I’ve had my.… Parts of me have died and I’ve felt like my heart has exploded, but I also feel.… I’m trying to think of how to phrase this.… I have strengthened the qualities that have come about through adversity.”

Read “Life of Riley” by Britt Hennemuth in Vanity Fair’s September issue, on newsstands August 15, and on VanityFair.com.