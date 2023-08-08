Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell are splitting.

On Monday, the 52-year-old “Lost Boys” star shared the news with People that he and his wife of seven years are separating.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex Corey Feldman, Talks First Date After 25 Years Apart

He said that it is “with great sadness” that he and Mitchell are separating “after many wonderful years together.”

Feldman continued in his statement, “We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads.”

The actor and musician also announced that Mitchell will no longer be part of his band’s Love Retours 23, due to her health issues.

“Due to Courtney’s health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it’s not in her best interest to continue on Love Retours 23 at this time,” he said.

“On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery,” Feldman added. “We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere.”

READ MORE: Jordan Peele Admits To ‘Very Creepily’ Buying Corey Feldman’s Prosthetic Ear From ‘Stand By Me’

In her own statement, Mitchell said, “I’ve struggled for two years with health issues old and new and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family. I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour.”

She added, “I am eternally thankful to my husband who has been so supportive of my healing process. I couldn’t have done so without his love and support.”

Feldman and Mitchell started dating in 2012, and they tied the knot in 2016.