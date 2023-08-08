Sandra Bullock had all the love in her heart for Bryan Randall.

On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress’ partner of eight years died after a private, three-year battle with ALS at age 57.

Back in 2021, Bullock appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show “Red Table Talk” and opened up about their relationship.

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” she said of Randall.

Bullock has two children — a son from a previous relationship, as well as a daughter she adopted in 2015, the year she and Randall started dating.

Despite being together for years, Bullock and Randall never planned to get married, and she spoke about the choice on “Red Table Talk”.

“I am someone who went through the divorce process,” she said at the time. “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”

Following his death, Randall’s family issued a statement reading, “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.”