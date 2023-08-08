Jamie Dornan’s daughters love dressing up as Wonder Woman.

The actor shares Dulcie, 9, Elva, 7, and Alberta, 4, with wife Amelia Warner and the actor recently spoke about their love of Gal Gadot’s superhero character.

Dornan — who stars in “Heart of Stone” alongside Gadot — chatted to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about the flick, with her asking who in his family had the best reaction to him working with Gadot.

He shared, “My kids are a wee bit young, for that, you know, although we have a Wonder Woman costume that’s been passed down through all three kids and when they fit various sizes, they fit into it. And even there’s one who wouldn’t sort of give up on it and will still wear it, even though it’s way too tight, that sort of thing.

“We’ve lost one of the wrist things now so it’s looking a bit sad that suit. It’s gone through a couple of house moves and it’s lost some of its power, let’s say. But they haven’t seen it, our eldest is only nine so but I’ll be excited for her when we feel that she’s ready to watch Gal kick some ass in ‘Wonder Woman’ today.

“And then once I really feel she’s ready enough to watch their old dad wandering about with her in ‘Heart of Stone’, that’ll be a fun day.”

READ MORE: ‘Heart Of Stone’ Trailer: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan And Alia Bhatt Star In Thrilling Spy Film

Elsewhere in the chat, Dornan revealed whether he felt like he had to up his game starring alongside someone like Gadot, who obviously knows a thing or two about starring in action scenes, in their latest flick.

The “Fifty Shades” star admitted, “Yeah, she’s very at ease there, you know, but I like to think of myself as a physically capable person. I guess I’m not, you know, I’m not someone who… I always sort of get offended if someone tells me my laces are undone. I’m sorry. I’m not the guy who trips up on his own shoelace.”

READ MORE: Jamie Dornan And Niall Horan Battle It Out In Golf Tournament For A Very Special Cause

“Like I’ve always backed myself physically. And so it’s a strange reference. Sorry. But you know what I mean? Like, I back myself in physical environments, let’s say. So I was up for the challenge of it, and it was cool to do it with a Gal, who’s such a pro when it comes to that and was a great sort of dance partner for all that physical stuff that we had to do in the movie, you know.

“And along with Gal, there was Jo McLaren, who’s our stunt coordinator and her amazing team. I just felt at ease with it, you know, it was cool. But of course, it was a challenge and there’s lots of it. And there were long days and nights and shooting these scenes. But yeah, again, as I said, I love that aspect and getting to flex those muscles figuratively, literally is a fun time for me.”

“Heart of Stone” is set to be released on Netflix on August 11.