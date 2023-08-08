Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10-minute Taylor’s Version) onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

MTV has revealed the nominations for the 2023 Video Music Awards, celebrating the biggest names in music.

Taylor Swift leads this year’s nominations (8), looking for another “Video of the Year” victory after she broke records last year, becoming the only artist to win three times in the highly covered category. The “Karma” singer is closely followed by SZA (6), Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith (5 each), and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shaki ra (4 each).

This year’s show boasts a record number of 35 first-ever VMAs nominees, with multiple nominations for first-timers Kim Petras (5), Metro Boomin and Rema (3 each), Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp and Yung Miami (2 each).

Other artists receiving first-time nods include Aespa, boygenius, Burn a Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FLETCHER, FIFTY FIFTY, JVKE, Lauren Spencer Smith, Musa Keys, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii, among others.

Beginning today, fans can vote for their favourites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the all-new “Best Afrobeats” category, plus the highly-coveted “Video of the Year,” presented by Burger King®, and “Artist of the Year” categories. Voting is open here through Friday, September 1st. However, voting for “Best New Artist” will remain active into the show on Tuesday, September 12th.

Celebrating artists whose cultural impact and work during the last 12 months have transformed the music industry and cultivated global conversations, the 2023 VMAs will return with headline-generating surprises, one time only performances and a fan-filled audience live from New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center.

Check out the complete list of the 2023 nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

KAROL G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kaliii – Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma – Double P Records

PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records