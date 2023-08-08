Iggy Azalea is speaking out.

On Monday, it was reported that Azalea had sent a letter to the judge for Tory Lanez sentencing in his Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial.

Lanez had expected to be sentenced on Monday, though the hearing ended before a sentence was given by the judge.

The judge did reveal, though, according to journalist Meghan Cuniff, that he had received over 70 “letters of support” for Lanez, including one from Azalea, who reportedly called for a “transformational, not life-destroying” sentence for the rapper.

Alright we are on the 90-minute break. Judge Herriford got 70+ letters of support for Tory Lanez, including one from @IggyAzalea. He briefly summarized each one. Two jailers wrote letters, one spoke in court. Lanez' father, Sonstar Peterson, was the last speaker before the break. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 7, 2023

That jailer didn't talk in court, but the chaplain did. (I should be able to get the letters, but maybe not today.) Judge Herriford said Iggy Azalae's letter asks him to impose a sentence "that is transformational, not life destroying." — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 7, 2023

Later on Monday, Azalea addressed the reports in a lengthy, now-deleted tweet in which she explained she had not intended the letter to be public.

“For the record,” she wrote. “1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well.”

She continued, “2. I don’t ‘support’ anyone. the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night.”

Azalea also explained, “3. I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment.”

The rapper went on to explain her strong belief in rehabilitation and prison reform, which informed her letter about Lanez’s sentencing.

“4. l am not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period,” she wrote. “5. I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did.”

Finally, she added, “It’s not really that interesting but I understand why it’s being sensationalized… See ya next week to discuss pizza toppings I suppose. Lol.”

In another tweet, Azalea wrote to clarify, “Yes: he should be held accountable,” while adding, “No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison.”

I really hate that this is todays discourse online because it’s not really an explosive revelation.

Yes: he should be held accountable.

No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison. Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take.

This is not news worthy. 🤷‍♀️ — NOT IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 8, 2023

Lanez was convicted in December 2022 on three felony charges related to shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.