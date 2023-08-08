Russell Brand made some rare comments about his ex-wife, Katy Perry.

The British actor recently revealed that his short-lived marriage to the “Hot N Cold” singer occurred during a “chaotic” time in his life while appearing on Sunday’s episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge”.

Brand, 48, and Perry, 38, were married for 14 months after tying the knot in 2010. The English comedian famously called off their marriage via a text message minutes before Perry was set to hit the stage for a gig.

“That was when I was sort of most in the public eye and working in America,” Brand told Grylls of that time period when he was roughly 35 years old and had just started to make “a proper living” as an actor.

“Some aspects of [that time] were amazing,” he noted of his marriage to Perry.

“She’s an amazing person,” he continued. “It was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone type aspect of fame. Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it’s a time that I remember has been a little bit chaotic and a bit for me… a little disconnected.”

Following their split, Perry dated John Mayer before marrying Orlando Bloom and welcoming their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. As for Brand, he went on to marry author Laura Gallacher in 2017 and together they welcomed daughters Mabel, 6, and Peggy, 4. The couple recently announced that they’re expecting a third child.

Perry has previously opened up about her failed marriage to Brand, telling Paper magazine in 2019 that she still “believed in Disney Princesses” when the pair got married, adding that she’s “less fantastical about things” now than she was then at 25.

In 2020, she told “60 Minutes Australia” that their marriage “was like a tornado” and that their divorce marked “the first breaking of my idealistic mind.”