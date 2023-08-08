Taylor Swift is officially coming to Canada, y’all! Though she won’t be touching down in the Great White North until next November, you may want to start planning your outfit early (or at least get some inspo). To help you out, we’ve rounded up pieces from Amazon Canada that speak to every era, so you’ll have something to wear whether you’re a Speak Now stan or Folklore fan.

Oh, and if you don’t love any of these suggestions it is perfectly acceptable to order yourself a bodysuit and bedazzle it with stick-on gems (that’ll just take a little longer).

Here are some of our favourite “The Eras Tour” finds on Amazon Canada.

First things first, you’re gonna wanna get down to business and make some friendship bracelets. If you don’t have the energy to hunt down every bead, grab a kit to make life easier. This one comes with over 3,800 pieces, so you’ll be able to make accessories for your entire eras squad.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $30.99.

Pay homage to Taylors country roots and her debut album with a pair of cowboy boots. In fact, these would look great paired with any other piece on this list (and will be waaaay comfier to wear than heels).

Get them from Amazon Canada for $80.99+. Available in 13 colours and in sizes 5—13.

If Fearless is your era of choice, a gold fringe dress is a necessity (I mean, she even wears one on stage). This option from Amazon Canada ticks all the boxes and will have you shimmying with the best of ‘em when “You Belong With Me” comes on.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $58.51+. Available in eight colours and in sizes S—3X.

OK, we’ve all seen the ball gown Taylor rocks for her Speak Now set, but a gigantic tulle frock isn’t exactly great for wearing in a crowd at a concert. If this is your era of choice, I suggest going for something a bit more low-key, but equally fabulous, like this sequined purple dress from Amazon Canada.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $66.99+. Available in 16 colours and in sizes S—2X.

So, “22” is your favourite Swift anthem? Pay tribute to it by wearing a pair of sunnies similar to the ones she wore in the video. Bonus: you’ll also be giving a nod to one of the ghosties in the Anti-Hero music vid.

Get a pack of three pairs from Amazon Canada for $13.10.

During her 1989 world tour, Taylor Swift took to the stage in a sequinned bomber jacket and it was a moment. If her “Out of the Woods” era is your personal fave, grab yourself this similar item. It’s the perfect piece for someone who wants to get in on the fun, but doesn’t want to invest in an entire outfit.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $47.92+. Available in sizes S—2X.

We can all agree that Taylor’s bodysuit during her opening Lover set is ah-mazing, but TBH, I won’t be going pantless in a bodysuit to a concert anytime soon. If you want the next best thing, this bedazzled tri-colour dress will do the trick. It’s got a similar colour scheme to her famed bodysuit, but will give you a bit more coverage.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $47.64+. Available in 27 colours and in sizes XS—2X.

If “The Man” is the song you’ve been waiting to hear IRL for years on end, this is definitely what you should be wearing. In fact, Taylor herself wears an oversized sequined blazer during her performance, so you’ll practically be twins. P.s. If you order it in red, you’ll kill two eras with one piece.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $68.99+. Available in five colours and in sizes S—2X.

The Reputation era is easily identified by snakes. Now sure, there are plenty of earrings, clips, and necklaces that’ll do the trick here, but if you want to take it to the next level, grab these snake tights. Throw an LBD over top and bing, bang, boom, you’ll be ready to scream-sing “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $13.98. One size.

If you’re leaning into the Folklore/Evermore eras, you’ll want to match Taylor’s vibe with a long, flowy, vintage-y dress. This one is affordable, adorable and you’ll probably be one of the most comfortable people in the audience.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $48.84+. Available in 23 colours/styles and in sizes S—XL.

By now we’ve all seen Taylor strutting around the stage in a gigantic furry coat during her Midnights era set. If you wanna bring that energy to your own outfit, we’ve uncovered this similar piece. You’ll probably want to order a few sizes up if you want the same oversized look.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $66.22+. Available in nine colours and in sizes S—2X.