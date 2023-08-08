Tom Brady is focusing on what really matters after celebrating his 46th birthday on August 3.

The former NFL star took to Instagram to share an array of stunning pictures from his recent trip to Africa with his son Jack, 15, and daughter Vivian, 10.

Brady wrote in the lengthy caption, “What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent… Africa 🖤🖤🖤. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories… This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings.

“I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has… I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with…. my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life.

“To wake up to sunrises and untouched parts of our beautiful planet, to witness these animals in all their glory, to see how different people can live with true joy and happiness continues to bring me great lessons in learning. Anyone who knows me knows I love quotes…. I have two in my mind that I want to begin this next chapter with. They are profoundly meaningful to me and maybe you will like them as well!”

READ MORE: Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Spotted Enjoying Date Night In NYC Amid Romance Rumours

Brady then wrote the quotes; “The life you lead, is the lesson you teach” and “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?”

READ MORE: Tom Brady Enters The World Of Soccer As Minority Owner Of English Club Birmingham City

He went on, “I’ve had them in my mind for some time, and I will continue to bring them with me on this journey of life. Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years…. I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose.”

Brady — who has been romantically linked to Irina Shayk recently — shares Vivian and Benjamin with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The pair finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. Bündchen shared her reaction in the comments section of Brady’s post —

Highlights from the snaps included getting up, close and personal with zebras, lions and elephants.

A source told People that Brady’s son Benjamin, 13, chose not to go on the trip after joining his dad on his travels earlier in the summer.

The sportsman also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.