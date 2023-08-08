In a new comedy sketch, Drake attempts to steal comedian and content creator BenDaDonnn’s girl.

In the hilarious clip shared to Instagram on Monday, the rapper makes a surprising entrance as he interrupts BenDaDonnn’s date night and pulls out all the stops to impress the woman.

“That one lit homie you don’t want anywhereee near the girl you talkin to,” BenDaDonnn described Drake’s character in the caption.

In the clip, the “Views” rapper disses his “day-one” before he begins to flirt with the woman named Aaliyah by playing on her name, saying she resembles the singer. He goes on to make a “Rock the Boat” joke.

While trying to be BenDaDonnn’s hype man, telling Aaliyah how “loyal” and “real” he is, Drake boasts himself by showing off his “icy” purchases — he gifts BenDaDonnn a “big” Cuban link chain in front of his date and puts his recent hefty auction win on full display, showing them 2Pac’s ring that he wore to his final appearance. While it was recently revealed that Drake bought the 14 karat yellow gold piece for $1 million, he added in the sketch that ‘Pac had the ring engraved “for his girl,” nodding at the late rapper’s relationship with Quincy Jones’ daughter Kidada.

“He got it engraved for his girl, that’s some sh*t I would do,” Drake says in the clip, as Aaliyah checks out the ring.

Then, he hilariously shares a toast with just the woman before giving BenDaDonnn a patronizing pat on the head and walking away.

Check out the full skit below.