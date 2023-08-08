He changed the game for Punjabi music.

A fan says that in the new trailer for Indo-Canadian trailblazer AP Dhillon’s new Prime Video docu-series, “First Of A Kind”.

Documenting his rise to global superstardom, Dhillon, 30, emerged from Gurdaspur, India, before trekking his way to British Columbia, Canada, where he carved a name for himself as one of the world’s biggest superstars.

With six international hits, five billion streams worldwide and a legion of fans, AP Dhillon’s success story is based on authentically making a name for ones self through hard work and never giving up.

“When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating,” said the global phenom in a press release on Tuesday. “My dream has always been to create music that would live on for generations and inspire people. This is the first time I am opening up and sharing my thoughts for the world to see.”

This four-part docu-series aims to reveal the vulnerable story of the man behind the game-changing success, featuring up-close-and-personal interviews with his close-knit family, friends and AP Dhillon himself.

“AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind” premieres on Prime Video on August 18.