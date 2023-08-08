Ciara is pregnant!

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old singer revealed in an Instagram video that she is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband Russell Wilson.

READ MORE: Ciara Shares How She Learned To ‘Embrace Self-Love’ After Public Split With Future

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid,” she wrote in the post “You my heart I’m your rib.”

The video, filmed by Wilson on their recent trip to Japan, features Ciara standing by a pool in silhouette, showing off her baby bump.

Ciara is already mom to 3-year-old son Win and daughter Sienna Princess, 6, as well as 9-year-old son Future Zahir who she shares were her ex, rapper Future.

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” a source told People. “It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant.”

READ MORE: Ciara And Russell Wilson Celebrate 6th Anniversary: ‘Forever to Go’

In fact, when Ciara even shot a music video when she was nine months pregnant with her youngest son, Win.

“She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch,” the source said. “She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.”