Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are having a baby!

On Tuesday, the “Bachelor” alum and his fiancée shared the happy news on Instagram that they are expecting their first child.

“our biggest dream come true,” they wrote in the joint post, alongside a slideshow of photos showing off Joy’s baby bump, as well as an ultrasound.

Viall and Joy got engaged this past January after first meeting through Instagram. They went public with their relationship back in February 2021.

Speaking to People earlier this year, Viall revealed that the venue for the nuptials has already been selected.

“It’s a private property in Natalie’s family,” he said. “It’s one of those things where we didn’t really want a destination wedding, but we were pretty flexible. We live in L.A. now. I have family in the Midwest. She has family in the South, so we were just trying to figure out what made the most sense. We landed on this private property that we’re lucky enough to be a part of our families and we’re really excited about it.”

In July, the couple celebrated their third anniversary of dating with a post on Instagram.

“I love our family we’ve started together can’t wait to see how it grows,” Viall wrote in the caption.