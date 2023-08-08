Aesha Scott (seen here with Captain Jason Chambers) was praised for intervening and having Margot's back.

“Below Deck Down Under” season 2 producers have been praised online after stepping in and stopping two potential sexual assault incidents happening.

After a drunken night out, bosun Luke Jones climbed into stewardess Margot Sisson’s bunk naked despite her saying she just wanted to go to bed, People reported.

He asked production to leave, but they quickly intervened and got him out of the room. Margot was asleep at the time of the incident.

Captain Jason Chambers kicked him off the boat that night, before terminating his employment the next day.

Chief stew Aesha Scott — who previously opened up about her own sexual assault during a 2019 episode of “Below Deck Mediterranean” — had had Margot’s back after noticing Luke prying on her. However, she had to leave the cabin after the power went out.

Jones, however, appears to be unapologetic about the incident and shared on Instagram: “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective. Not the truth.”

Stewardess Laura Bileskalne was also fired after climbing into bed with deckhand Adam Kodra.

She’d been less than sympathetic when reacting to the incident between Margot and Luke, as well.

Laura then seemingly spoke out about the firing on social media, blaming her age on her behaviour, as seen in the screen grab above.

See some of the reaction to the incidents below.

