Luke Bryan has had a “frustrating” few days.

Over the weekend, the country star announced that he would have to pull out of his headlining set at the Watershed Festival in George, Wash. due to illness.

“This is such a frustrating weekend,” he wrote. “‘Shedders, I am sorry to let you down but I am not back singing – can hardly even talk still.”

“This festival is one of the most beautiful places we perform and one of the most fun crowds always. I know my friends on the show will bring a great time for you! Show them all what you got,” Bryan added. “Love ya – Luke.”

Shortly after his tweet, Live Nation Country president Brian O’Connell announced that Lainey Wilson would be stepping in for Bryan at the festival.

“Tonight’s Luke Bryan at Watershed Festival has been canceled due to Illness, but we are excited to welcome Lainey Wilson as this evening’s headliner. I cannot wait for that,” O’Connell said in a video posted to the Watershed Festival Instagram account.

He also announced that ticket holders would receive money back due to Bryan not appearing.

Bryan had previously been forced to cancel his tour date in Country On Tour date in Boise, Idaho on Saturday while recovering from his illness.