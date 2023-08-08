Mixing work and romance is risky business.

That’s the dynamic newly engaged couple Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) toy within the new tense emotional thriller directed by Chloe Domont, “Fair Play”.

‘Fair Play’ — Photo: Netflix

Emily and Luke both work as financial analysts at a Wall Street hedge-fund management company, and their relationship is tested to the limits when Emily achieves a promotion over Luke, and their employer simultaneously forbids their relationship.

‘Fair Play’ — Photo: Netflix

“This job, it’s killing us,” exclaimed Emily in the trailer as she sobs towards Luke, showing how much financial acclaim can strain a workplace relationship competing for the same top prize.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Luke can be heard appealing to his boss by stating: “This firm has become my religion. You have become my God,” clearly showing how deeply emotionally attached he is to the company.

‘Fair Play’ — Photo: Netflix

The Netflix film is sure to be full of shocking revelations, as Dynevor described her reaction to reading the script as just “silence” in a recent interview with Queue.

“Fair Play” premieres on Netflix and hits select theatres on October 13.