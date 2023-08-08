Sylvester Stallone’s “Sly” will officially close the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 16.

The documentary — about Stallone’s journey from being a troubled child to the beloved actor he is today — has been announced as the Closing Night Gala for the 48th edition of the Canadian festival.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement, “Stallone’s story is one of perseverance, triumph, and his indelible mark left on the world of film, and we couldn’t be more honoured to share it with our audiences as our Closing Night film.

“Celebrating the legacy of a true icon, ‘Sly’ takes audiences on an intimate journey through the life of Stallone, a cultural touchstone whose impact on cinema spans nearly half a century. ‘Sly’ offers an unexpected and heartfelt exploration of the man behind the action megastar.”

The film gives fans an “intimate and unexpected look at the early life of the action megastar as well as a reflection on his career that spans nearly 50 years,” a press release confirms.

A description reads, “‘Sly’ shows Stallone’s rough beginnings in New York City as a troubled kid who’d escape his angry household to watch movies all day and then come home to write scripts himself.

“[Director, Thom] Zimny leads Stallone through his rollercoaster career, which exploded when ‘Rocky’ — a role he had to fight to play, despite having written the now iconic movie — catapulted him to a level of stardom for which he was entirely unprepared.”

The documentary “takes this storied filmography and juxtaposes it with Stallone’s personal journey, exploring how his inspirational underdog story informed both the indelible characters he has brought to life and the man he has become. There are highs and there are lows. There are regrets and there are triumphs. But Stallone has kept punching,” the description continues.

This year’s Toronto International Film Festival takes place September 7-17.

TIFF will respect SAG-AFTRA protocols regarding the participation of its members at the festival and it’s worth noting that “Sly” is a documentary film not covered by the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Agreements.

“Sly” is set to hit Netflix this November. Give the trailer a watch in the clip above.