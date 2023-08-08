“There are portals in this world that we may never know we’ve trespassed through,” says a character in the trailer for Apple TV+’s new fantasy-horror series, “The Changeling”.

Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield takes the lead in Apple TV+’s new series based on Victor LaValle’s best-seller, following his character Apollo, a devoted husband and father who unwittingly unleashes a terrifying ordeal in the heart of New York City.

The eight-part show, written and overseen by Kelly Marcel, weaves elements of horror, parenthood and a mind-bending odyssey.

The trailer depicts Apollo’s world unravelling after he removes an enchanted string from his wife’s wrist, causing her to vanish. Their love story, narrated through flashbacks, introduces the potentially evil spell placed on their lives. Despite warnings, Apollo dismisses the magical string’s power, triggering a nightmarish realm that engulfs his family.

Joining Stanfield are Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, and more, with Melina Matsoukas directing the pilot.

The first three episodes of “The Changeling” premiere on September 8, followed by weekly releases until October 13.