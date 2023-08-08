Megan Fox will soon be adding a new entry to her extensive list of credits: poet.

On Tuesday, the “Transformers” star took to Instagram to share the news that she’s written a book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, to be published by Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books imprint.

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins,” she wrote in a statement.

“My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness,” she added.

“Megan Fox showcases her wicked humuor throughout a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry. Over the course of more than 70 poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process,” notes the synopsis for Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which “marks the powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time. Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you’ll read all year.”

While it’s not clear whose “secrets” and “sins” she discusses in her poems, the men in her life have included Shia LaBeouf, “7th Heaven” star David Gallagher, ex-husband Brian Austin Green and current beau Machine Gun Kelly.

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous will be released Nov. 7.