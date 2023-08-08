Prince Harry’s well-known regal signifier “His Royal Highness” has been stripped away in his official bio.

Harry agreed to relinquish his “HRH” title when he and wife Meghan Markle stepped away as working royals. “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” read a statement at the time.

According to a report in The Express, as of Friday, Harry was still referred to as “His Royal Highness” on the the Royal Family website; following that report, however, the newspaper revealed that the “HRH” had since been removed.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the delay has simply been due to the vast amounts of website updating required following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, which resulted in titles changing for various royals (Prince William, for example, inherited the Prince of Wales title that his father had held since 1958.

“The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family,” the statement reads. “Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”