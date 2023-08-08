Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about her recent breakup with Jason Tartick in the latest edition of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

As the former “Bachelorette” star explained, breaking up as a public figure adds another layer to an already painful situation.

“I’m going through a breakup with someone I was engaged to. Now, we both are public figures, we both came from the same show, we have all these followers who we’ve let in. And we’ve invited them into our lives and our relationship and our home. And what we’re doing morning, afternoon, night — it’s become part of, like, business,” Bristowe told her guest, family therapist Jenny Wise Black.

“I’ve gotten to this point where something like going through a breakup — it’s a loss, it’s grief, you’re going through, like, the thought of losing somebody, all of these big emotions — and now these people are on the other end of this phone expecting you to share it with them while you’re going through it,” she explained, detailing the responsibility she feels to her social media followers.

“Then they think, ‘You’re hiding something from us, why wouldn’t you be honest? I thought you were an open book, I thought you were this and just tell us already that you guys are broken up.’ And I’m holding so much responsibility because I see them as this community that I’ve built for myself,” she said.

In fact, she admitted that the comments she sees about herself online have been “affecting my mental health so much,” adding, “Even though I have the logistics side of my brain that goes, ‘These people have their own things going on. They have their own traumas, they have their own dark places, they’re looking to me for an escape, like, this isn’t reality. You have to give yourself time first before you give strangers on the internet time, no matter how much you think they’re your community or family.’ But then my other side goes, ‘Oh, my gosh, they hate me. I’m gonna lose all the support, and people are judging me. And they think it’s just all me and it’s my fault.’ And my brain is, like, ‘Here’s the logic of everything. And then here’s the emotion,’ and I am finding myself in the middle of that.”

Tartick and Bristowe, who got engaged in 2021, issued a joint separation via Instagram to reveal they were calling it quits.