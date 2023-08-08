Who isn’t a Swiftie in Hollywood?

Comedian Tiffany Haddish, 43, shared a gal-pal video on Monday of her and fellow silver screen stars Cameron Diaz, 50 and Zoe Saldaña, 45, dancing the night away at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Hadish sipped a drink back as she cuddled up close to Diaz, who was appropriately donning glitter on her face and a pink shirt. “Are we live? We’re live!” proclaimed Diaz as she grooved alongside Haddish.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: How To Plan Your Concert Outfit

“Go T, T! Go T, T!” chanted the “Girls Trip” actress as she turned the camera to Swift on stage. It was probably hard for the chart-topper to hear among the 70,000 fans at the mega-sized venue.

Saldaña could be seen chatting with Diaz in the clip’s background, clearly enjoying her night at the year’s biggest tour.

READ MORE: MTV VMAs 2023 Nominations Full List: Taylor Swift Leads After Breaking Records Last Year

“I’m a Swiftie. Not everybody knows that about me but I’m a Swiftie. She’s got the woods on the stage – the woods in the middle of Inglewood!” Haddish continued raving in the vid. “My voice going to be gone tomorrow.”

The three ladies join an ever-growing and star-studded list of big-time celebs who’ve bought a ticket to Swift’s Eras Tour, including Alicia Keys, Sofia Vergara, Mindy Kaling, Emma Stone and Mark Zuckerberg.