New info regarding the death of “NYPD Blue” child star Austin Majors has come to light.

It’s been six months since the 27-year-old passed away, and now his cause of death has been linked to an accidental fentanyl overdose, per an online report obtained by E! News.

News of his unexpected and shocking death hit social media back in February when Majors’s parents revealed he had died. The child star’s credits included big-shot roles in hit shows like “How I Met Your Mother”, “Desperate Housewives” and “NCIS”.

In a statement by TMZ at the time, his parents described him as a “loving, artistic, brilliant and kind human being.”

“Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew,” their statement continued, “that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

Majors stepped into the spotlight at just 3 years old, taking him a Young Artists Award for his role in “NYPD Blue” in 2002.