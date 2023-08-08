Simu Liu is certain to be celebrating the success of “Barbie”, which recently surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office after just 3 weeks of release, but he’s got something else to celebrate: the birthday of his girlfriend, Allison Hsu.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Liu shared a photo of himself and Hsu on Instgram, along with a sweet tribute.

“Happy birthday to the girl who truly does it all. she inspires me in her passion for music (well… one musician specifically), teaches me how to balance a busy and chaotic schedule with grace and touches me in how she cares for each and every person in her life. most importantly, she shows me that the people we love are always worth fighting for,” he wrote.

“Whether we’re on another crazy trip to god-knows-where for who-knows-what, or just binging our way through friends at home, there’s simply nothing better than holding your hand,” he added, concluding, “i love you to pieces babe. thanks for never giving up on me.”

Liu and Hsu were first spotted together late last year, subsequently confirming rumours that they were a couple.

As People reported at the time, Hsu is a digital marketing manager at Interscope Records.