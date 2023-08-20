Arianators, whip out the confetti and candles, it’s time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly.

On Saturday, Ariana Grande took to social media to share a video announcing some exciting news, elaborating on an earlier tease that she’d be marking the occasion with a concert — but has now revealed to be six-day celebration featuring live performances, a Q&A, special merch and more.

In the video, Grande revealed that the celebration starts on Aug. 25, when she’ll release a deluxe edition of Yours Truly, featuring live performances of album tracks “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’”.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Celebrates Birthday With Note To ‘Tiny’ Self: ‘Never Been Prouder Of You’

On Aug. 26, she’ll follow up with the first part of a Q&A, and a drop of some new “merch capsule.” Then, on Aug. 27, fans can enjoy a live performance of “Baby I”.

On Aug. 28, the vinyl pre-order becomes available, along with the second part of the Q&A, while Aug. 29 brings two more live performances, “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There”.

Finally, on Aug. 30 — the date of the actual anniversary — Grande will deliver a live performance of “The Way”, in addition to “some behind-the-scenes stuff we found.”

And don’t think she doesn’t know the big anniversary is around the corner, which is August 30, to be exact.

Previously, Grande shared a set of photos on Instagram, hinting at plans for a special concert to commemorate the multi-platinum album.

READ MORE: How Ethan Slater And Ariana Grande Are Handling His Divorce Amid Their Relationship

The star could use a reason to celebrate, as she’s recently created dozens of headlines around her separation from her ex-husband, realtor Dalton Gomez.

“almost ten ……. ♡” wrote Grande, 30, along with snaps of her petite frame and blonde locks standing in the center of a mini-orchestra while holding a microphone and donning a pastel blue ensemble. The final picture showed sheet music for the tracks “Baby I”, “Tattooed Heart” and “Daydreamin'”.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Reportedly Giving Ethan Slater ‘Space To Work Things Out’ With Estranged Wife Lilly Jay

“I cannot breathe! I am so excited!” breathlessly exclaimed Grande’s mom, Joan, in the comment section. “i’m gonna pass out,” cried another devoted fan.

As fans anticipate the release of whatever this special surprise may be, they can simultaneously look forward to her appearance as Glinda the Good Witch in 2024’s “Wicked: Part One”.