Arianators, whip out the confetti and candles, it’s almost been 10 years since the star released her debut album, “Yours Truly”!

And don’t think she doesn’t know the big anniversary is around the corner, which is August 30, to be exact. The high-note hitter shared an exciting set of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday, alluding to what may potentially be a concert special to commemorate the multi-platinum album.

The star could use a reason to celebrate as she’s recently created dozens of headlines around her separation from her ex-husband, realtor Dalton Gomez.

READ MORE: How Ethan Slater And Ariana Grande Are Handling His Divorce Amid Their Relationship

“almost ten ……. ♡” wrote Grande, 30, along with snaps of her petite frame and blonde locks standing in the center of a mini-orchestra while holding a microphone and donning a pastel blue ensemble. The final picture showed sheet music for the tracks “Baby I”, “Tattooed Heart” and “Daydreamin'”.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Reportedly Giving Ethan Slater ‘Space To Work Things Out’ With Estranged Wife Lilly Jay

“I cannot breathe! I am so excited!” breathlessly exclaimed Grande’s mom, Joan, in the comment section. “i’m gonna pass out,” cried another devoted fan.

As fans anticipate the release of whatever this special surprise may be, they can simultaneously look forward to her appearance as Glinda The Good Witch in 2024’s “Wicked: Part One”.