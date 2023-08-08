Billy Porter is taking some drastic measures due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, revealing that the lack of employment has forced him to place his house on the market.

“I have to sell my house,” the “Pose” star revealed in a recent interview with the Evening Standard. “Yeah! Because we’re on strike. And I don’t know when we’re gonna go back.”

As Porter explained, despite the success he’s experienced in television in recent years, he’s not as wealthy as people may assume.

“The life of an artist, until you make f**k-you money — which I haven’t made yet — is still cheque-to-cheque,” he said.

“I was supposed to be in a new movie and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening. So to the person who said, ‘We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments’ — you’ve already starved me out,” he added, referencing an anonymous studio exec who told Deadine that the AMPTP strategy is “to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

According to Porter, technological changes have affected television so drastically that union deals simply haven’t kept up.

“In the late ’50s, early ’60s, when they structured a way for artists to be compensated properly through residual [payments], it allowed for the two per cent of working actors — and there are 150,000 people in our union — who work consistently… Then streaming came in,” Porter said.

“There’s no contract for it… And they don’t have to be transparent with the numbers — it’s not Nielsen ratings anymore. The streaming companies are notoriously opaque with their viewership figures. The business has evolved. So the contract has to evolve and change, period. To hear [Disney CEO] Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day?” he continued.

“I don’t have any words for it, but: f**k you,” Porter said. “That’s not useful, so I’ve kept my mouth shut. I haven’t engaged because I’m so enraged…”