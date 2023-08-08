Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall reportedly exchanged vows in an intimate, albeit not legally binding, ceremony in the Bahamas, years before he was diagnosed with ALS.

According to video obtained by The Daily Mail, the actress referred to her longtime partner as “the love of my life” during a beachside ceremony in the Bahamas back in December 2017. In the video, the 59-year-old actress is seen with the photographer-model dancing the night away after professing their love for each other.

The Bird Box star is seen dressed in a kaftan with her hair braided. It’s clearly a low-key affair, as she’s also seen wearing flip flops. Randall can be seen in a causal white shirt with a black hat and sandals.

The outlet went on to report that the ceremony was held on Randall’s birthday, Dec. 31. The ceremony also marked the end of a 14-day trip at a villa owned by the French financier Arpad Busson. A friend told The Daily Mail that they went ahead with the ceremony “for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing.” The outlet reported that Bullock’s two adopted children — 13-year-old Louis and 11-year-old Laila — started calling Randall “dad.”

The news comes just one day after ET confirmed that Bullock’s longtime partner died Saturday after a private battle with ALS. He was 57.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family told ET. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” his family added.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” the statement concluded, signed, “His Loving Family.”

