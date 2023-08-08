Somebody get Chad Kroeger a lozenge!

During a recent Nickelback show in Maryland Heights, Missouri, Kroeger was in the midst of performing “Animals” when he stopped the band in its tracks.

“I can’t do this,” he told the audience in a decidedly raspy voice.

“I cannot sit here with a f**king absolutely destroyed throat and try to make it through this show and pretend like there’s nothing f**king wrong and take your f**king money, ’cause that is wrong. I’m having a hard time hittin’ f**kin’ notes,” he admitted.

“The doctor just jabbed me in the hip with some prednisone, and we all crossed our fingers backstage hoping this was gonna work. But I cannot, in good conscience, stand up here and sing these f**kin’ songs and have my voice crack and everything sound like s**t. It’s driving me f**king nuts,” he told the crowd.

Despite his misgivings, Kroeger relied on some vocal assistance from guitarist Ryan Peake and soldiered on; according to Exclaim!, he managed to make it through an abbreviated 15-song set.

Kroeger and the band will be returning to Canada to perform a headlining set at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, on Friday, Aug. 11.