Savannah Chrisley and her siblings are relying on the help of psychologists and therapists to help them get through after the incarceration of their parents, and it’s costing thousands of dollars each month.

That’s the revelation Chrisley made in the latest edition of her podcast, “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley”, discussing how she and her younger siblings are managing with their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, currently behind bars after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud.

For the podcast, Chrisley was joined by New Jersey Governor, with the the discussion of the American prison system, and how many of the people behind bars are in need of mental health assistance, not incarceration.

“There is a huge population that can’t afford these [mental health] resources,” she said.

“I look for myself and two younger siblings. I spend thousands of dollars a month for therapists, for psychologists. I am blessed and fortunate enough to be able to do that but that’s not the case for everyone,” she added. “But the everyday person may not have those resources.”

Chrisley’s remarks can be seen in the video above, right after the 17:50 mark.