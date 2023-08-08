Jessica Chastain is opening up about a truly awful experience she had on Broadway.

During an appearance on the latest edition of the “Smartless” podcast, Chastain recalled an unfortunate incident that took place during her run in “A Doll’s House”, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award.

During a scene, Chastain unexpectedly vomited while onstage.

“I can say it now, ’cause we’re closed. This is really gross, what I’m gonna tell you guys: I threw up. I threw up and I swallowed it. And no one knew!” Chastain told podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“I was kinda, like, sobbing and I leaned over and it happened,” she recalled.

“I had to kiss someone. Yes. It was a nightmare and I couldn’t explain,” she admitted.

“That night it was definitely a closed-mouth kiss,” she joked. “The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, ‘You guys, I’m so sorry, I vomited.'”

While Chastain didn’t identify the recipient of her puke-infused kiss, “Succession” actor Arian Moayed played her husband in the play.