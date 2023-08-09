Charlize Theron celebrated her birthday in style.

On Monday, the “Fast X” star turned 48-years-old, and she partied it up for the occasion at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with her daughters.

“Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!! We had such a great f**king time 💃,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of her with her daughters all dancing to Swift’s “Shake It Off”.

Theron was at the concert with her 11-year-old daughter Jackson and 7-year-old daughter August, who could be seen wearing apparel from the Eras Tour.

In the comments, actress Michelle Monaghan congratulated Theron, writing, “It was incredible!!!!! And yes! Happy Birthday!!!!!!”

“Happy Birthday gorgeous girl,” added actress Holland Taylor.

TV personality Piers Morgan wrote, “😂😂This is great…”

Theron has had a busy week. On Tuesday, she shared a post on Instagram from the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket lines in Los Angeles, with friend and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane.

Meanwhile, Monday’s performance was Swift’s fourth of six shows in Inglewood, Cal. before she takes her Eras Tour to Mexico and South America in November.

In 2024, Swift will be headed overseas before returning to North America, with six shows in Toronto to close out the tour.

Theron is one of many celebrities who have attended Swift’s first tour since the pandemic.