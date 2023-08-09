Jay-Z’s music festival has hit a major snag.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Made in America festival, scheduled for Labour Day weekend, has been cancelled “due to severe circumstances outside of production control.”

This year’s edition of the festival was set to feature Lizzo and SZA as headliners.

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” the festival said in a statement, posted to Instagram.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience,” the statement added. “We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.”

News of the cancellation comes after Lizzo has faced major public scrutiny due to a lawsuit filed earlier this summer by three of the singer’s former backup dancers, alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

It was not clear from the statement, whether the cancellation of this year’s Made in America festival was related to the lawsuit against Lizzo.

Lizzo has denied the allegations in the suit, calling the claims “outrageous” and “sensationalized.”