Selena Gomez is a proud BFF.
The actress headed to see her bestie Taylor Swift perform again at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for Tuesday’s “Eras Tour” stop.
Gomez attended the gig with some friends and her little sister Gracie, who is also a huge Swiftie.
The “Only Murders in the Building” star also took to her Instagram Story to share some bracelets that fans had traded with her at the show.
Gomez was caught on camera busting a move to some of Swift’s smash hits, including “22” and “Lover”, as well.
🚨| Selena Gomez having the time of her life dancing to “22” at tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’! #TSTheErasTour #LATSTheErasTour
— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 9, 2023
She was seen holding her sister in a sweet moment during the latter track.
Selena Gomez dancing to Lover with her sister Gracie at The Era’s Tour pic.twitter.com/PNGSz4GJDF
— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) August 9, 2023
Swift has, unsurprisingly, been drawing in quite the star-studded crowd throughout her tour.
On Tuesday, the likes of Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox and more were in attendance.
Selena Gomez spotted at the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/1MDdjWHcJn
— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2023
Gomez’s latest “Eras Tour” outing comes after she took Gracie to the Arlington, Texas show in April. Swift ended up having a special surprise for the 10-year-old, as she handed her her “22” hat during the performance.
Melhores amigas! 🥹
Novo vídeo de Gracie, irmãzinha de Selena Gomez, recebendo o chapéu do "Red" de Taylor Swift e a dando uma pulseira de amizade em troca, gravado por seu pai, Brian. 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/1JooeaW3uV
— Portal Selena Brasil (@PortalSelenaBR) April 2, 2023