The mother of Tory Lanez‘s son was visibly distraught shortly after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford handed Lanez a 10-year prison sentence in his felony assault trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

An eyewitness at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles tells ET that Raina Cassagne was visibly shaken after the sentencing was announced. The eyewitness went on to tell ET that Cassagne exited the courtroom in tears while flanked by family members. Lanez and Cassagne welcomed Kailon Peterson in April 2017.

Lanez — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — got three years less than what prosecutors had recommended back in June. Tuesday’s sentencing comes some seven months after Lanez was convicted on three counts first-degree assault, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and having a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He had been locked up since Dec. 23, 2022.

The rapper’s attorneys had asked that their client be sentenced to probation or three years in prison. But at the rapper’s sentencing, the judge underscored the point that Lanez posting disparaging messages about Megan on social media factored into his decision. The judge also pointed to Lanez’s April 2022 diss track dubbed “Mucky James”. While the rapper didn’t directly reference his felony case, Rolling Stone noted that “a handful of lines could be interpreted as being obliquely about his legal troubles involving Meg.”

One particular line goes, “And if you think I’d do that s**t, you on some stupid s**t/I don’t need to do that s**t… I can’t lie temporarily that b**ch came and ruin s**t… Hey, Tory, stop talking about it, I wish I could but dawg/I’m only human, sometimes that s**t be gettin’ to me.”

The judge also made it clear that ethnicity was not a factor in his sentencing. Lanez has 60 days to file an appeal. ET has reached out to Megan’s reps for comment regarding the sentencing.

Megan first accused the rapper of shooting her in the feet in August 2020, sharing that the assault occurred after a pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner in July of that year. Lanez was officially charged in October 2020.

Megan did not appear in court during the sentencing. Instead, the Traumazine rapper submitted an impact statement that was read by the prosecution. “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan said in a statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement that Lanez “has engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate [Megan] and silence her truths from being heard.”

“Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault because they are too often not believed,” Gascón continued. “I commend Megan Pete for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma, and the public scrutiny that followed. This case highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women.”

MORE FROM ET:

Tory Lanez Assault Trial Timeline: Rapper Sentenced to 10 Years

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Healing Journey After Tory Lanez Trial