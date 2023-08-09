Even the Prime Minister of Canada is getting in on Barbenheimer fever.

After attending a screening of “Barbie” over the weekend with his son, on Tuesday night, Justin Trudeau went and saw “Oppenheimer” with his daughter Ella.”

“Balancing things out: Oppenheimer with Ella,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of him with his daughter in front of a poster for the Christopher Nolan film.

On Monday, Trudeau shared a similar post on Instagram of him with his son Xavier, dressed up in pink to see “Barbie”.

“We’re team Barbie,” he wrote.

The posts came just days after Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced that they were separating after after 18 years of marriage. They share three children.

“Oppenheimer” opened in theatres on the same day as Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” last month, inspiring many to treat the two opposing films as a double-feature dubbed “Barbenheimer”.

The two films ended up breaking box office records upon release, with “Barbie” collecting over $1 billion worldwide so far, while the 3-hour “Oppenheimer” has earned over $500 million.