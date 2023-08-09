Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Kardashian kids have been having a bone-breaking summer.

On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian shared a series of adorable photos of her daughter, True and nephew, Psalm, both with casts on their arms.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photo Of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloé Kardashian’s Son Tatum

“Summer 2023. Cousin cast club,” she wrote in the caption.

For those wondering what caused the injuries, Khloé said, “Trampoline and monkey bars.”

She added, “They had a ball this summer.”

Khloé shares 5-year-old True, along with her son Tatum, with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

7-year-old Psalm belongs to her sister Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with ex Kanye West.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Poses With Ex Tristan Thompson As She Shares Pics From Son Tatum’s Lavish 1st Birthday Party

Over the summer, Khloé has shared a number of pictures of herself and her two children on Instagram.