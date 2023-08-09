Rihanna is nothing but smiles in a new maternity photoshoot featuring her baby boy, RZA.

In a series of sweet new photos, the 35-year-old superstar is seen smiling while breastfeeding her and A$AP Rocky’s son, who turned one in May. The singer dons a black nursing and pumping bra, which she designed as part of her new Savage x Fenty Maternity collection.

“Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA #SavageXMaternity,” the caption reads on Instagram.

In the pics, Rihanna’s belly is hidden as she cradles RZA, however it appears as though she’s pregnant with baby no. 2.

The “Lift Me Up” singer and A$AP Rocky are currently expecting their second child together. Though it’s unclear when exactly the newly-released pics were taken, their baby is set to arrive any time now.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy back in February during her Super Bowl Halftime Show.

A source recently told ET that the Grammy winner has “limited work obligations” as her due date approaches and that she’s “as ready as she’s going to be” for the newborn’s arrival.

“She knows her world is about to get exponentially busier with two babies in the house under two,” the source added, noting that Rihanna and A$AP don’t have any plans to leave Los Angeles until after the baby’s arrival.