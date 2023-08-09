Click to share this via email

Jamie Foxx has got real skills on the pickleball court.

On Tuesday, Olympic volleyball star Casey Patterson shared videos on his Instagram Story of him playing doubles pickleball with the “They Cloned Tyrone” star.

“That Jamie Foxx spin will get ya…” Patterson captioned one video.

Casey Patterson/Instagram

When commenters cast doubt on whether Foxx could really pull off a pickleball move that good, Patterson shared another video.

“For all the haters in the comments who say @iamjamiefoxx didn’t hit the ball,” he captioned the clip.

Casey Patterson/Instagram

“I got dead balls out here, dead balls,” Foxx could be heard saying in the video.

Foxx’s foray into pickleball comes months into his recovery, after he was rushed to hospital in April due to an undisclosed health emergency.

Last month, the 55-year-old actor addressed his health issues in an Instagram video.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” he told fans. “I went through something I thought I would never ever go through.”

Foxx added,”I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work.”