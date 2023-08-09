Jamie Dornan and Robert Pattinson have been friends for years, but the “Fifty Shades” admitted he was once a bit jealous of his fellow actor.

Dornan used to be roommates with Eddie Redmayne in the late 2000s and the pair hung out regularly with Andrew Garfield, Pattinson and Charlie Cox.

Dornan said during Wired’s “Autocomplete Interview” alongside his “Heart of Stone” co-stars Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt: “I’ve known Rob forever.

“He’s a really good friend. I love him. I think he’s one of the most interesting, exciting actors around.”

Dornan admitted, “I probably at one point was quite jealous of him early on.

“We were all friends back in London and Rob was going places and we sort of weren’t. I think he’s amazing, the nicest guy in the world.”

Dornan’s latest comments about Pattinson came after Pattinson told ET of their group friendship: “I wasn’t actually roommates. They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited.

“I was invited as an afterthought. There’d be like one slice of pizza left and I’d be like, ‘Is there any for me?'”

“No! The pity invite? No,” Dornan then told ET. “I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’ Because we were not working and he’s working all the time. He did ‘Twilight’ and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we’ve sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we’ve known each other a long time.”

See Dornan talk about “Heart of Stone” and more in his interview with ET Canada below.