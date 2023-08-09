A big “High School Musical” reunion just wasn’t in the cards.

The fourth and final season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is over, and some fans were disappointed by the absence of a few original “HSM” stars.

READ MORE: ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ To End With Fourth Season

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale were all missing from the action, despite appearances from fellow original cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh, Bart Johnson and Alyson Reed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “HSMTMTS” showrunner Tim Federle revealed that bringing Efron, Hudgens and Tisdale back was seriously considered.

“It was definitely discussed,” he said. “Here’s my fully transparent answer: First of all, Zac is busy. He has 20 movies going. Second of all, Ashley’s in LA launching a very successful line of products, and she’s a new mom, and she’s launching her own show at CBS. Vanessa’s super busy and so gracious.”

READ MORE: Timothée Chalamet Was Offered ‘Wonka’ Role Based On YouTube Videos Of His High School Musical Performances

But as it turned out, Federle found that not having the original three stars show up in the final season was a blessing in disguise.

“Ultimately, I felt like if I bring back too many of the OGs, that’s going to be the story,” he explained. “And I really feel like the story of this series is Josh [Bassett] and Sofia [Wylie] and Dara [Reneé] and Frankie [Rodriguez] and all of them, that they’ve really risen to take center screen. So the short answer is Vanessa, Zac, and Ashley exist in our universe, but not on our screens.”