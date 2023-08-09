Octavia Spencer is offering support to her good friend Sandra Bullock following the death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall.

Spencer paid tribute to Randall — who died over the weekend following a private three-year battle with ALS — in an Instagram post Tuesday. He was 57.

“My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy!” Spencer captioned a split image of the couple. “My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall.”

The “Shape of Water” actress went on to share a note about heaven, seemingly referencing her late mother, Dellsena Spencer, who passed away in 1988.

“In heaven, there’s a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS,” she added.

Spencer, 53, and Bullock, 59, have starred in two films together — first in 1996’s “A Time to Kill” and again in 2005 in “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”. They’ve remained close friends ever since.

Bullock met Randall in 2015 when he photographed her son, Louis’, 5th birthday party — now 13. The actress is also a mom to daughter Laila, 11. The pair reportedly exchanged vows in 2017 during a private, not legally binding ceremony in the Bahamas.