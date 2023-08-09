“Euphoria” streaming service Max found a special way to pay tribute to the late Angus Cloud.

Cloud — who played Fezco in the hit show — died on July 31 at age just 25.

As tributes continue to pour in for the star, streaming platform Max added an in memoriam message to two episodes of “Euphoria”.

The tribute was added to the pilot episode and the season 2 premiere.

The message read: “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 – 2023.”

The caption was added alongside a black-and-white photo of Cloud.

Max has added an in memoriam message for Angus Cloud, featured in the first episode of seasons 1 and 2.

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer were among “Euphoria” stars paying tribute to Cloud after his tragic death was revealed.

Sharing the news, Cloud’s family said in a statement to ET: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”