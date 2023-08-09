Riley Keough nearly caused Andrew Garfield an extreme allergic reaction while filming their 2018 film, “Under the Silver Lake”.

While eating a peanut-filled snack on set, moments before a kissing scene with Garfield , the actress — unaware of his allergy — set the entire film production into a frenzy when a makeup artist realized what Keough was munching on.

“I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating, like, a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew,” the actress recalled while chatting with Vanity Fair in a new video. “And the makeup lady was like, ‘Are there peanuts in that?'”

When Keough responded that she wasn’t sure of its ingredients, the makeup artist scurried out of the room to flag down a producer.

“The producer came in and was like, ‘Riley, Andrew’s very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down. It shouldn’t have been at craft, and I don’t know why they’re on set,'” she recounted.