Kelly Clarkson is putting a new spin on a classic.

At her Las Vegas residency over the weekend, the “American Idol” winner performed a rendition of her 2015 song “Piece by Piece”, which newly updated lyrics.

“This song I initially wrote, just, super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless. So here we go, ‘Piece by Piece’,” she said, introducing the song.

Originally inspired by her rocky relationship with her father, Clarkson’s new version appeared to address her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, which was finalized in 2021.

In one of the original verses of the son, Clarkson said, “But piece by piece / he collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me / At six years old and you know.”

In her new version, she changed “he” to “I,” giving the song’s lyrics new meaning: “Piece by piece, I collected me up / Off the ground where you abandoned things, yeah / And piece by piece, I filled the holes that you burned in me / At 6 years old.”

Clarkson made a similar change to the character, which originally went, “He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me / Piece by piece, he restored my faith / That a man can be kind and a father could stay.”

The new version features the lyrics, “I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / ’cause I love me / Piece by piece, I restored my faith / That a heart can still beat, even when it breaks.”

In a video of the performance, the crowd cheered and clapped to the new lyrics of the song.

Clarkson and Blackstock got married in 2013, and have two children together. They split in 2020.