Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly lead tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II marking the 1-year anniversary of her death on September 8.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Prince and Princess of Wales will deliver a public message remembering the life and legacy of the late monarch, who passed away at age 96.

Sources said William and Kate will use the occasion to “look forward,” but final plans for the tribute are still being made.

It’s also not known whether they’ll address royal fans in person or via their social media.

A royal source said: “Her Majesty’s passing was an event that truly ­signified the end of an era. The Royal Family has been in ­transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next.”

The news comes after reports surfaced last week suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been left out of a Balmoral family gathering to mark the 1-year anniversary since the Queen’s death. However, ET Canada understands that’s not the case.

It’s understood there are no plans for the royals to get together, either for a public event, or a private family gathering, to mark the anniversary.

It’s thought King Charles and Queen Camilla and family will be spending the day quietly and privately, just like the Queen did to remember her late father, King George.

A source told Page Six that Harry and Meghan “haven’t received any information or invitation to plans marking the anniversary of her death,” however, ET Canada understands there isn’t anything going on for them to be invited to.

“They will of course acknowledge and pay their respects to Her Majesty in their own way,” a source told the publication of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.