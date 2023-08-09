Rodriguez, the singer-songwriter who gained renewed fame thanks to the documentary “Searching for Sugar Man”, has died at age 81.

The news of his passing was shared on his official website, which posted, “It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today.”

The statement added, “We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family. Rodriguez was 81 years old. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace.”

Rodriguez, who hailed from Detroit, broke onto the music scene playing in clubs around the city while working on a Chrysler assembly line during the day.

After attracting the attention of producers Mike Theodore and Dennis Coffey, he released his 1970 debut album Cold Fact.

Both his first and second album, Coming From Reality, were commercial failures, despite some critical acclaim and positive comparisons to Bob Dylan.

The 2012 doc “Searching for Sugar Man” chronicled how Rodriguez discovered that, despite his lack of success in the U.S., his music had struck a chord in Australia and in South Africa, where for decades, rumour had it that he had already died in spectacular fashion.

When, in 1997, a journalist discovered that Rodriguez was still alive and well, the artist travelled to South Africa for a series of sold out concerts.

The film, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary, also helped get Rodriquez’s first two albums onto the Billboard 200 albums chart for the first time ever.